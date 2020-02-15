Man dead after shooting in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting in a Lauderdale Lakes neighborhood that left one man dead.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of the shooting near the intersection of Northwest 37th Street and 32nd Way, just before 4:45 p.m., Saturday.

Deputies arrived to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members of the victim identified him as Luis Rodriguez.

“He was my cousin, my younger cousin. He was a sweet guy,” said Yanira, the victim’s cousin.

Yanira said she doesn’t know why her cousin was in the area.

“Well, I’m being strong for my cousin and my family and everyone here, but it’s shocking right now,” she said.

Another family member said Rodriguez’s smartphone was stolen and his Instagram account has been deleted,

Authorities continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

