MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young man faced a judge in connection to a hit-and-run in Margate that left a woman dead and sent two other people to the hospital.

Twenty-year-old Ricky Lavon Lee appeared in court on Saturday.

The presiding judge went over the list of charges the suspect faces.

“Mr. Lee, you are charged one count for failure to remain at an accident involving death, one count of fleeing or disregarding injury causing death, vehicular homicide,” said the judge.

Lee was arrested Friday for the single-vehicle crash.

Police said the driver of a BMW lost control, left the roadway and struck a tree in the area of Rock Island Road and Northwest First Street, Feb.6.

Investigators said a 21-year-old passenger died in the car.

Paramedics transported another woman and a 1-year-old girl to the hospital after they were pulled from the wreck.

Police said the driver fled on foot.

