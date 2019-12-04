Man beaten at Davie trampoline park speaks out amid search for attacker

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Davie resident is speaking out after he was beaten unconscious right in front of his children at an indoor trampoline park by a man who remains at large.

Surveillance cameras captured the tense moment when the victim was knocked down to the ground at Off the Wall, located along the 9100 block of West State Road 84, Oct. 13.

The victim, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera, said he was enjoying an afternoon out with his loved ones when he was approached by the assailant.

The victim said the man accused him of grabbing his card, which had been left in a machine, and putting it in his pocket.

“[I told him], ‘I don’t need your card, I don’t have your card. This is the card that I have. I have my son. I have to get him ready for school. I need to go,'” said the victim. “I kind of, with my arm, I went around him. As far as I remember, that’s about it.”

The surveillance video then showed the assailant punching him in the chin, causing him to fall down.

“Next thing I know, I remember a strike, and then I don’t remember anything else,” he said.

The surveillance video shows the attacker, identified as 23-year-old Courtney Wilson, hitting the victim several other times while he’s lying on the ground. A woman holding a child is then seen pulling Wilson away by the arm.

The victim said he was hit so hard that when he regained consciousness a few minutes later, he initially didn’t recognize his 8-year-old son.

The victim was treated for his injuries and has since recovered.

Davie Police said they have been in contact in Wilson, who had agreed to turn himself in. However, he has since refused to comply and has stopped taking their phone calls, so police are searching for him.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

