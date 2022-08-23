PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of being a mall groper will remain in jail without bail.

Forty-two-year-old Julian Lambert was in court, Tuesday.

This all comes after police said Lambert pulled down his pants then groped a 10-year-old girl at a mall.

It happened at the Pembroke Lakes Mall, earlier in August.

Lambert’s charges include lewd and lascivious molestation as well as exposure of sex organs.

A bond court hearing is set for October.

