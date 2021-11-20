HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several condominium buildings in Hallandale Beach have been left with no water following a water main break.

The rupture took place Friday in the Three Islands neighborhood.

As of late Friday night, Venetian Park East has no running water, and all the condos along Parkview Drive east of the bridge are dry as well.

Residents who do have service may experience low water pressure, officials said.

Public works crews are currently working on repairs.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.