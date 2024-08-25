SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A lucky cat will spend what’s remaining of his nine lives in a warm new home in Sunrise after a dramatic rescue that spanned several days.

It all went down in front of the Target at Sawgrass Mills Mall, where local resident Holly Rosenberg usually feeds cats.

In particular, she told 7News on Sunday, there’s one black cat that she named George.

“He’s always waiting here at night when I come and feed him. He’s always sitting here waiting,” she said.

But on Thursday, Rosenberg said, George was missing.

“Here is the big flagpole, and when it rains, as it does, here is where the cats go in,” she said in cellphone.

On Friday, Rosenberg came back and heard George meowing from below. It appeared the car had gotten wedged onto a pipe, so she enlisted a lot of help to get him out.

Sunrise Fire Rescue, plumbers and animal trappers got to work, and it was all hands on deck as they used heavy machinery and dug to get to the pipe.

Once they reached the pipe, crews cut it open and snaked a camera down. It didn’t take long to locate the trapped feline.

Plumber Manuel Gil explained that crews did next.

“They tried to snake him out with a snake, scare him to a point where we can pull him out with a sliding noose rope,” he said.

Eventually, their plan worked. Video captured the moment George was pulled to safety.

The cat was wrapped up in blankets and put into a kennel.

Rosenberg said George was immediately take to a veterinarian, where he was given a medicated bath. They discovered he’s around 9 or 10 years old.

George will stay at the vet overnight. Once he’s cleared, his next stop will be Rosenberg’s home, and she could not be more excited.

“He’s coming home, and he’s going to have a forever home,” she said. “Oh, my God, this is the best day of my life.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.