MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly 11 months after a 14-year-old girl went missing, a concerned community took to the streets of Miramar to hand out flyers in order to spread awareness and hopefully find new leads in her disappearance.

Victoria Sophia Gonzalez was last seen leaving the campus of New Renaissance Middle School on Sept. 17, 2021. Her loved ones hope Saturday’s canvassing will help find her.

“It’s very heartbreaking knowing that my sister’s missing,” said Jessenia Gonzalez, Victoria’s sister. “There’s days where I still feel like it’s not real.”

Jessenia joined her father, grandmother and others from the community and police officers as they went door to door. Participants passed out flyers and left door hangers with Victoria’s picture outside area homes.

Her father, Enrique Gonzalez, said they hope someone has seen the missing eighth grader or knows where she may be.

“My concern is that she’s in harm, with somebody that could be mistreating her,” he said.

Security cameras showed Victoria as she left New Renaissance on foot.

Her family has since created the @helpfindvictoria Instagram account, as well as a Facebook page, hoping the power of social media can provide new leads.

“There’s a lot of people that I’m talking to that are not aware of this story, so we’re just trying to bring the awareness to the community,” said Enrique.

“We are worried about her safety, her whereabouts,” said Miramar Police Officer Tiffany Roy.

Miramar Police detectives said they’ve been in contact with numerous law enforcement agencies, including the FBI. To date, they have not gotten any leads.

“We haven’t had anything new arise, but hopefully, there’s a student who went to school with her that knows something, a friend. Maybe there’s an adult that knows something,” said Roy. “Maybe she’s staying at somebody’s house. We just need to hear from her. We need to make sure that she’s OK.”

Her father said he’s still holding out hope that they’ll one day find her.

“It’s me that – I provide for her, I provide shelter, safety. That’s all gone right now, so this is why I continue to do this,” said Enrique. “I haven’t heard from her in 10 months. It’s not like her.”

If you have any information on Victoria’s whereabouts, call Miramar Police at 954-764-4357 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

