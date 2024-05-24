HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous situation led a team of lifeguards to rescue a swimmer off Hallandale Beach.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, lifeguard Santiago Ferrat said the victim, who is in his 70s, suffered a heard attack near 18th Street and South Ocean Drive, Friday morning.

“I did the rescue, I pulled him out, and I started my CPR performance. He wasn’t breathing, no pulse,” said Ferrat. “We breathed [him back] to life again, we did a great job, all my crew, we made it. The guy is alive; basically, we saved his life.”

The victim was taken to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital for treatment.

