LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A double shooting in Lauderhill left one person dead.

The incident happened near Northwest 24th Street and 52nd Avenue, Monday night.

An adult male was pronounced dead on scene while another man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

The shooter is still on the run.

