LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Lauderhill Police are looking for information that could lead to an arrest for the murder of a man who was involved in a shooting.

According to a CrimeStoppers flyer released by Lauderhill Police on Friday, authorities are searching information that could lead to the arrest the suspects responsible for the homicide of Christopher Matthew Fletcher.

Fletcher was shot in a shopping plaza parking lot on the 4000 block of North University Drive. Although he was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, Fletcher succumbed to his injuries.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

