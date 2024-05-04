HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of migrants sailed their way to South Florida, leaving beachgoers stunned.

7News cameras captured crews as they attempted to remove a 30-foot sailboat off the coast of Hollywood Beach, Saturday morning.

It’s where, Hollywood Police said, several migrants came in just before 8 a.m.

People who were on the beach near Coolidge Street said they spotted the group.

“The sun came up, and them boys came out,” said a beachgoer.

“We thought that something crashed or something, and 10 people jumped from [the] boat,” said another beachgoer. “We asked, ‘Do you need help?’ They don’t speak with us.”

Witnesses called 911. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies canvassed the area for migrants, and officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection also responded to investigate.

Some beachgoers said they believe the migrants came from Haiti.

“I’m not shocked. It’s not the first time,” said a beachgoer. “I don’t blame them for coming here.”

As of Saturday evening, police have not specified whether or not they have taken anyone into custody or where the migrants came from.

