BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida teens accused of trashing the ocean have turned themselves in to authorities and are facing felony charges.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Friday afternoon confirmed 15-year-old Charles Henry Ruth and 16-year-old Michael Mastics Kirby surrendered to the Palm Beach Juvenile Detention Center in West Palm Beach to face the consequences for the actions that were captured on video that went viral.

The teens are facing charges of causing pollution so as to harm or injure human health or welfare, animal, plant or aquatic life, a third-degree felony.

Ruth and Kirby were caught on video, captured by the YouTube account Wavy Boats, dumping two cans filled with trash into the waters of Biscayne Bay as they were on their way out of the Boca Raton Inlet on Sunday.

The trail of trash was spotted by others, and by law enforcement.

Investigators said they were able to identify and charge Ruth and Kirby.

According to Florida’s Litter Law, if someone illegally dumps more than 15 pounds of waste into a waterway, they could be guilty of a first-degree misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to one year in jail, a $1,000 fine, and/or one year of probation.

FWC is advising anyone with information of the incident to contact the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.