LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lauderhill fire rescue has been left damaged after someone shot at it.

A paramedic saw the gunman, and it turned into quite a scare for the first responders.

On Friday, the crew of Rescue 30 of Lauderhill Fire Rescue’s fire truck was en route to a call when it was shot multiple times in the area of Northwest 19th Street and 31st Avenue.

Three paramedics were said to have been inside the truck at the time of the shooting.

According to authorities, the damage the truck sustained was to the engine compartment, near the radiator.

Lauderhill Police said fire rescue had just turned west on Northwest 19th Street from 31st Avenue when the paramedics on board spotted a heavy set man open fire on the them.

According to Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Jeff Levy, the person who they were in route to wasn’t able to get the help they needed.

“Unfortunately the person they were responding to, that was experiencing chest pain, it was a delayed response because we had to call for another ambulance to respond to that call, so hopefully that person is gonna be OK, and again just thankful the crew is OK. My primary concern is that they were OK,” he said.

After the shooting, Rescue 30 went to a fire station and called police.

Those who were in the truck were left shaken up by the incident.

No one was injured in the shooting, and police are searching for the gunman.

If you have any information on who shot at this fire rescue truck, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

