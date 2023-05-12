FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dangerous items were discovered inside students’ backpacks at three Broward County schools, district officials said.

According to Broward County Public Schools, officials found a knife and two airsoft guns on Thursday.

The weapons were found at Sea Castle Elementary in Miramar, Gulfstream Academy of Hallandale Beach K-8 and Falcon Cove Middle in Weston.

Each student will be disciplined in accordance with the district’s Code Book for Student Conduct.

