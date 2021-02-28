Investigators: Burglar targeted outgoing mail at Lighthouse Point US Post Office

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the burglar who, they said, broke into the U.S. Post Office branch in Lighthouse Point.

According to Lighthouse Point Police, the perpetrator struck in the overnight hours between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Investigators said the thief targeted mail placed in the lobby’s outgoing mail drop-off.

The U.S. Postal Inspector is handling the investigation.

Authorities advise those who used this drop-off location in recent days to cancel any checks they may have mailed and monitor their accounts for unauthorized activity.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.