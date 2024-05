HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood resident was met with a scaly surprise in his home’s bathroom.

The homeowner found an iguana inside the toilet, Tuesday morning.

A trapper was called to the home, who worked quickly to grab the iguana.

The iguana was taken outside and released into the wild.

