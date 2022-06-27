FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A program has been put in place to help homeowners who are hurting financially, but many might not know of it.

On Monday, Congresswoman Deborah Wasserman Schultz wanted homeowners in the state to know there are $676 million they can tap into for help if they have been struggling due to the pandemic.

“If this homeowner assistance program can prevent even one home loss, it will have been worth it,” said Schultz.

If you qualify, you can receive up to $50,000 to pay for things like a mortgage, property taxes, and utilities.

“The problem is not enough families know that this money is available to them,” said Shultz. “Worse, Gov. DeSantis is doing nothing.”

Schultz is also calling out the state Department of Economic Opportunity, claiming they aren’t getting the funds to homeowners quickly enough.

“If you’re a homeowner who has faced any sort of financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020, or the hardship date before that and continued on through the pandemic, you may be eligible for this relief,” said Laura Wagner, Executive Director with Floridians for Honest Lending.

According to Wagner, more than 33,000 homeowners have applied for the funds, but only close to 4,000 have actually received some sort of assistance.

“I filed on May 12, and I still haven’t heard back,” said Claudia O’Leary, Broward County condo owner.

Leaders said it is unacceptable that only 16% of the funding has been distributed to Floridians, when that money is available now and people need it.

“It is vital for DEO to communicate with applicants and get funds dispersed to all the struggling homeowners before people lose their homes,” said O’Leary.

There are certain requirements in order for you to be eligible for the money.

For more information on the Florida Homeowner Assistance Fund, click here or call 833-987-8997.

