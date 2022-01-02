FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale has temporarily shut down its baby delivery unit due to a surge in COVID-19 cases among its staff, the hospital said.

Hospital spokesperson Christine Walker on Sunday afternoon released a statement that reads in part, “Due to the COVID-19 surge, Holy Cross Health has reached critical staffing levels in Labor and Delivery. In the best interest of patient safety, the Labor and Delivery Unit is on diversion until further notice.”

However, Walker said, the hospital’s neonatal intensive care and post-partum units will remain open.

Officials did not specify then they expect the hospital’s Labor and Delivery Unit to reopen.

