HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman says surveillance video showed a man vandalizing her SUV in her Hollywood community, triggering a police investigation.

The vehicle’s owner, Rocio Rubiano, said she has been living in fear since someone tried to break her Hyundai’s back windshield out last week.

“It was so loud,” she said,

Early Friday morning, Rubiano said, the vandal succeeded.

“My two tires were slashed, that one and that one, and then he came over here and smashed [my front windshield],” Rubiano said as she showed 7News the deflated tires and cracked windshield.

She suspects one of her neighbors is behind the vandalism.

“He is not supposed to be living here,” she said. “It’s not a rental place, it’s a 55-and-over community.”

Rubiano said the property on Hillcrest Court is the perfect place for she and her 81-year-old mother, who lives with her part of the year.

But, Rubiano added, she has a noisy neighbor who keeps them up late at night, and she believes he’s not old enough to live there.

“He makes noise the whole entire night, so what I do is I film,” she said.

Rubiano told 7News that the neighbor is the man seen on cellphone video knocking her phone out of her hands when she started to record him.

Since the man has not been charged with a crime, 7News is blurring his face.

Rubiano has hired an attorney, and they’ve sent letters to the homeowners association. She has also filed reports with Hollywood Police.

Surveillance video captured officers in the parking lot of the complex after Rubiano’s SUV was vandalized.

Rubiano said she has friends who have asked her why she doesn’t just leave the area. Her answer to them is that she’s worked too hard to secure this place.

“All the paperwork that I had to do, to be approved to come and live here, and these people just show up out of the blue, ‘I’m just going to come and live here,'” she said.

7News made contact with the president of the complex’s homeowners association. He said he has nothing to say.

