HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials in Hollywood toured the damage after the roof of a synagogue partially collapsed.

Temple Sinai of Hollywood was condemned after heavy rainfall caused part of the roof of the house of worship to collapse.

Congressional and community leaders met Friday morning to assess the damage and take a tour of the property.

Among those who addressed reporters was U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.

“We’re going to come back from this damage and devastation,” she said. “This synagogue has been in our community for generations, and it will rebuild in whatever way possible, and this incredible congregation will come together with the community to make sure that that happens.”

Significant damage could be seen at the temple where the roof and building walls collapsed.

Miraculously, their Torah came out untouched.

“It was totally untouched — not a drop of water, not a scratch, and nothing — and in fact, some of the other Torahs that we have, and I thought this, with all this destruction in there, none of them were destroyed,” said Rabbi Dr. Gideon M. Goldenholz. “So everything else was all material stuff, but the most important is that nobody was hurt, and the second most important is our sacred books, the most sacred books that we have, are here with us.”

That Torah has been at Temple Sinai for decades, having survived World War II and the Holocaust. It been in Hollywood again for some time and remains untouched following all of the devastation.

The congressional tour continues Friday in Hollywood along with Mayor Josh Levy. They will go to two other neighborhoods as they fight and work to receive federal assistance for South Florida.

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