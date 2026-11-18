HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in Hollywood were left to recover Wednesday afternoon after flooding hit neighborhoods and left roads flooded.

7News cameras captured crews removing a toppled tree in a Hollywood neighborhood on Wednesday after overnight storms.

Wind and hail were also factors in the intense storms, and overnight, the storm left a record 15 inches of rain in Hollywood, prompting Mayor Josh Levy to declare a state of emergency.

Locals Cindy Wong and Ranier La Romancino were left to clean up after the storms hit their area, and drivers sped past their home.

“Just a little bit with the cars, pass-through and the water, just a little bit in the house, but nothing serious,” said Romancino.

A social media video showed the inside of a woman’s home, left flooded after the storms, with the entire interior filled with water.

“It was honestly terrifying, because I have my daughter at home, and every half an hour I look out the window and take pictures of the progress of the water, and it was rising really fast. And so it started to hail,” said Felicia, a resident who has lived in Hollywood for 40 years. “I’ve never seen it flood this high, even in hurricanes.”

On Wednesday afternoon, the rain lessened, and the sun briefly appeared at sunset. However, residents hope that the rain does not continue in the coming hours.

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