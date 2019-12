HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing in Hollywood.

According to Hollywood Police, 27-year-old Ulysse Phenerde was last seen along the 2500 block of North State Road 7, at around 2 p.m., Friday.

Missing Adult:

Ulysse Phenerde, 27 year old male last seen from 2560 N. SR-7. missing since 2pm. If seen please call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-967-4636. pic.twitter.com/YXQlO4uzZl — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) December 14, 2019

Police have provided a photo of Phenerde but not physical description or details about what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Hollywood Police at 954-967-4636.