Holiday Park to switch from COVID testing location to vaccination site

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A COVID-19 testing location in Fort Lauderdale will soon transform into a vaccination site for people 65 and older.

Starting Tuesday, COVID vaccinations will be available at Holiday Park, located at 1150 G. Harold Martin Drive.

“We’ll start with about 500 a day, and that’s intended so that in three weeks, those 500 can come back and get a second dose,” said Fort Lauderdale City Manager Chris Lagerbloom. “Eventually, we’ll work our way to 1,000 a day.”

Appointments must be made online.

“There’s a registration system that’s being worked on, on the web. It’s not live today because it really was inundated with a lot of people early on,” said Lagerbloom.

COVID-19 testing in Fort Lauderdale, meanwhile, will continue at Mills Pond Park, located at 2201 NW 9th Ave., as Holiday Park will be a location for vaccinations only, henceforth.

Lagerbloom said the switch represents a major step forward to ending the pandemic.

“I remember up to March 15 of last year, when we went to the beach and said, ‘It’s closed. Spring break is done. Go home,'” he said. “Gosh, we’re at January 1st of 2021, and thankfully, we’re taking vaccine, and hopefully, this is that light at the end of the tunnel, and we can move on.”

Health experts said the vaccinations must continue.

“When you get to the point when you can essentially say, ‘Anybody and everybody who wants to be vaccinated can be vaccinated,’ that’s when you really turn around the dynamics of the outbreak,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

People 65 and older who would like to register to receive the vaccine at Holiday Park will be able to do so by going to this website, which is expected to go live in the next few days.

