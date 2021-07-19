PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A dash-cam video has been released of a hit-and-run in Pembroke Pines that sent a woman to the hospital.

“I just heard a big bang on my righthand side. I said, ‘What happened?’ You know, I was not prepared for it.”

The drive home from work is pretty routine for most people, but for Shahida Ahmad, it took a dangerous turn last weekend.

She said someone crashed into her and then drove off.

The wreck was so bad, she had to speak to 7News from her hospital bed.

“I was not speeding. I had my belt on. I have a very good driving record,” Ahmad said.

The crash happened near the intersection of Palm Avenue and Sheridan Street.

“They just kept driving casually as if nothing had happened,” Ahmad said.

Shane Strump and his girlfriend saw the crash and captured it on their dashcam.

In the video, the driver is seen on the right hitting Ahmad’s car, forcing her to lose control before they continue through the intersection and driving off.

Strump immediately turned the car around to help, an act of kindness that moved Ahmad to tears.

“They were being very helpful, and I’m grateful to them,” Ahmad said. “I opened my door, and they took my belt off, and they were the ones who called 911. I mean, they were being very helpful, everybody around me, and I’m very grateful to them.”

“If that were my grandma or my mom or anyone else that I know who would have gotten into the accident, I would want someone to stop by and help out,” Strump said.

Now the search is on for the driver behind this hit and run.

“The man who ran away should be ashamed of himself to do such a bad act,” Ahmad said.

If you have any information regarding this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.