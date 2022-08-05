FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A historic South Florida tree is getting a new home.

The century-old, six-story tall raintree is being relocated to a public park near Southwest Third Avenue and Fourth Court in Fort Lauderdale, Thursday.

It’s part of a new project called Riverwalk Raintree Residences.

The project will pay homage to the city’s beloved raintree that’s set to include futuristic towers, a condo, hotel and amphitheater.

