COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have recovered a gun on the campus of Coconut Creek High School hours after a report of a possible gunman on campus led officials to place the school on lockdown.

7Skyforce hovered over the school, located at 1400 NW 44th Ave., and captured a large police presence at the scene, Friday afternoon.

A school resource officer received a tip that someone had brought a gun to the school.

The school was on a code red lockdown, and there were no reported injuries.

The person who was said to have been armed, a 16-year-old boy, was taken into police custody.

A weapon was not found on the suspect, but a gun was later located near the school’s baseball field.

Parents who gathered outside the campus to pick up their children said they were worried due to the lack of information that was given about the situation.

“My daughter and my son are both in there,” said Desi Santiago. “My daughter is texting me saying she’s scared, and she doesn’t want to come back to school. What do we do? What do we do as parents?”

Some students were directed to the community center south of the school to be picked up.

A photo was provided to 7News to give an idea of what was going on inside the campus.

Students told 7News that they had to stay on campus hours after dismissal, which should have been around 1:35 p.m. Many hunkered down in their classrooms. They said they needed to remain quiet and tuck away as far as possible in the back of the classroom for what students called “safe zones.”

Lights needed to remain off, and only when an officer knocked on the door, checked the classroom and made sure it was clear were students released from the building.

“I cried for about five times, I kid you not, in a corner,” said a student with glasses. “It was freaky, it was scary. We were seeing people posting videos and about what happened, about SWAT teams here. You see the police with the guns and all that, you know, it’s scary.”

The 16-year-old student did not threaten anyone with the weapon, just brought it to campus.

Charges are now pending for the teen.

