Goodman Jewish Family Services hosts toy drive in Davie ahead of Hanukkah

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is giving some holiday help to hundreds of families just in time for Hanukkah.

7News cameras captured families lining to take part in a toy drive hosted by Goodman Jewish Family Services in Davie, Sunday.

Volunteers handed out bags filled with toys, books and gift cards to more 300 children for the holiday.

Randy Kominsky, the president and CEO of Goodman Jewish Family Services of Broward County, said he wants families to know they are supported by the community.

“We want the children and their families to know that we are here for them, and we want to bring a sense of normalcy and joy to the children and the families,” he said.

Through the years, the organization has given food, clothing and financial assistance to community members in need.

