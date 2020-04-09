Globe-trotting Italian couple stuck in South Florida during pandemic

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - What started as a dream trip has turned into a nightmare for an Italian couple who said the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted their plans to travel around the world and has left them living in limbo in South Florida.

7News cameras captured Aldo Giaquinto and his wife outside of their SUV in Hallandale Beach, Thursday.

“We sold everything out, and we started driving,” he said.

Now, the couple said, their vehicle is their home.

“We’re living in our car,” said Giaquinto.

They said they’re not homeless but are choosing to live in the SUV. This is where they shower, eat and sleep.

“We don’t have a proper residence, as we are doing this expedition,” said Giaquinto.

The couple has spent the last five and a half years living their dream of circling the globe. They’ve visited 50 countries, 27 U.S. states and five continents.​

Giaquinto said they’ve spent the last few months in South Florida.

“We crossed Canada, and we entered in New York state and drove all the way down here to Florida,” he said.

But in early March, their worldwide trip came to a crashing stop, thanks to COVID-19.

“Right now, the car should be inside the container on a cargo ship on its way to South Africa, but because of this travel restriction, we will not be able to fly there and go and collect our car,” said Giaquinto.

To make things even worse, the couple said, they’re also facing another roadblock.

“The big issue now is that next week our visa will expire,” said Giaquinto.

For the time being, however, they’re remaining optimistic, despite being stranded in the U.S. They’re hoping for nothing short of a miracle so they can finish their global excursion.

“We made an appeal. Some people are supporting us. We are receiving a lot of help,” said Giaquinto. “We are sure we will see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

The couple has secured an immigration attorney to help get them a visa extension, so they’re able to return to Italy.

