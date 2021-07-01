FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police need help searching for a suspected car crook on the run.

Surveillance footage caught the man as he attempted to break into an SUV before stealing a Ford Mustang last Friday near Northeast 12th Street and Bayview Drive.

If you recognize him, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

