Fort Lauderdale mother dies after contracting coronavirus

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 29-year-old mother has died after contracting the coronavirus in Fort Lauderdale.

According to her family, Natasha Germain got sick with the coronavirus in March and passed away Saturday, after spending 15 days in the hospital fighting symptoms of COVID-19.

“I’m just kinda, like, very sad, talking about my sister right now,” Germain’s sister Mina said. “I’m very sad about it, and God can help us. Right now, we can’t do anything.”

Germain has left behind a large family, including her two young children.

She recently posted a video online giving away shoes her son had outgrown.

“She was a good mom, she was a great mom. She was a loving person. She loved her son a lot,” Mina said.

Germain’s sister also said that she had an underlying health condition, which made her more vulnerable to the virus.

“We cannot stop death, ’cause it’s just coming. It hits whoever it wants to hit, so we just got to keep strong and pray for others,” she said.

Mina said she’s working harder to keep herself safe by following coronavirus prevention guidelines — washing her hands, wearing her mask in public (she had her mask off when speaking to 7News) — and, as she mourns the loss of her sister, she’s praying more than ever.

“That’s the only hope we have right now. The doctor cannot even do anything. The only hope is God. Only God can help us, no one can even do anything,” she said.

Germain’s funeral will be held Thursday.

