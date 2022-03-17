FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue says one person has died and three others were transported to the hospital after, police said, they were shot inside a Broward County Transit bus.

As a result of the incident, a car crash occurred, leaving three other people injured. Paramedics treated them at the scene.

At around 4 p.m., Thursday, 7News cameras captured the two vehicles that were involved in a crash.

Investigators said the shooting took place along the 1300 block of Broward Boulevard, in front of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department building.

The bus came to a stop in the parking lot of the police department.

Police clarified that this was not an officer-involved shooting.

Just after 3:40 p.m., 7Skyforce hovered above the scene as officers surrounded the bus with crime scene tape to investigate. One person was seen being taken into custody several feet from the bus.

The injured were transported to Broward Health Medical Center, and at least two of them were trauma alerts, said FLFR.

Officials said the bus driver was not hurt.

Police officers were placed on every intersection between the police station and the hospital to help first responders transport those who were wounded. Bridges were down in the area to assist in the transport.

