FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida vet that used to be homeless got another special delivery.

He’s received a number of generous donations for his new home. And now, in this exclusive, a gift of music from a 7News viewer is touching his heart.

You might remember Eugene Ralph. 7News met him a few weeks ago.

The former Navy vet spent the past few years of his life homeless.

“I lost my place, and I couldn’t bounce back,” Ralph said.

He asked for help, and the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homeless Outreach Program delivered, helping Ralph find an apartment.

“When he reached out to one of my deputies, the motion just started,” said BSO Captain Audrey Jones.

Did it ever. Kids of Love heard the story and furnished his new home.

“We need to pay it forward and make a difference in everyone’s life,” said Kids of Love founder Kim Slapikas.

From the streets of South Florida to a brand new apartment, Ralph was at a loss.

“Unbelievable. This is priceless,” he said.

7News learned something about Ralph that day. He was proud of his time in the Navy, as are we, and the man can sing, especially Frank Sinatra.

“Most people looking at him, especially in his situation, would probably have never associated that he knows classic,” said BSO Sgt. Robert Smith. “He does an excellent job. I wish I had a voice like that.”

So Kids of Love and BSO came back Wednesday, this time with a brand new record player and a stack of Frank Sinatra albums.

It’s the kind of police work you don’t get to see often, but you should.

“He’s making the most of this opportunity, and we hope everyone will make the most of that opportunity,” Smith said. “I know we have most of the resources available, and we focus as hard on that as well as we do with fighting crime.”

They helped Ralph get back on his feet and, luckily for all of us, find his voice again.

