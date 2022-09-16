HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Hollywood Police officer is being charged for his role in a 2021 shooting that left one man paralyzed.

Forty-nine-year-old Henry Andrews said the shooting was an accident, but the state attorney’s office said it was a crime.

Surveillance footage from that incident showed police trying to bring the victim, Michael Ortiz, into custody. At one point during the confrontation, he is tased once.

That’s when Hollywood Police said Andrews thought he was reaching for his taser, but he took out his gun and fired a shot Ortiz in the back, which left him paralyzed.

Ortiz called the police because he was having a medical issue.

Andrews was fired from the force following the shooting.

A few months ago, Ortiz’s attorneys said a few words about the incident.

“At some point he was tased once if not more,” said his attorney. “At some point he was stark naked, at some point he was handcuffed, and at some point he was face down.”

Andrews is being charged with culpable negligence inflicting actual personal injury, which is a misdemeanor.

He will face a judge in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.