Florida senator pushing for bill to suspend licenses of doctors accused of child porn

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A disturbing case of a South Florida doctor accused of child pornography is courting change.

Dr. Michael Mizrachy, a pediatrician from Parkland, has been accused of being a predator after pornographic images of children were found in his home. Now, his case is being handled in federal court.

Meanwhile, a state senator is fighting for a law that would make it so that doctors can’t continue to practice if they’re arrested for sexual crimes against minors.

After the arrests of both Mizrachy and gastroenterologist Dr. Stewart Bitman, a Florida senator is pushing for a bill that she said will help keep families safe.

Senator Lauren Book wants to be able to suspend an accused doctor’s license pending the outcome of their investigation.

“And so what it would be an automatic suspension, not necessarily revocation, until the charges in both the legal proceedings,” Book said.

Bitman and Mizrachy were both arrested by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies back in January.

Book’s children were once patients under Mizrachy’s care.

“Knowing that I handed my children to a predator is completely devastating,” Book said.

Bitman is accused of sending lewd photos to a 13-year-old girl.

“He would offer financial reward for photos, and it seems like he cast out a large net,” said BSO Lt. Andrea Tianga.

Mizrachy is accused of downloading child pornography.

“In addition to the photos that were surreptitiously taken of what appeared to be juvenile guests in his house, we also found evidence that we’re looking into of him chatting online with possibly a teenager, ” Tianga said.

Book is a survivor of sexual abuse herself. If her bill becomes law, doctors like Bitman and Mizrachy will not be able to practice until they prove their innocence.

Mizrachy was fired from West Broward Pediatrics, but he asked the judge to be allowed to practice medicine via teleconference. Book is fighting against that arrangement as well.

