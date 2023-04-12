SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Democratic lawmakers, including Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and other members of the community are set to speak out around 10 a.m. on Wednesday in opposition to the Florida Senate-passed bill preventing children from attending drag shows.

They argue that the language of the bill is too ambiguous, raising concerns that it could lead to a chilling effect on businesses hosting drag shows and even prompt cities in Florida to deny permits for Pride parades.

The Republican-controlled Florida Senate passed a controversial bill on Tuesday that would prohibit minors from attending drag shows, even if their parents consent. Under the proposed legislation, organizers and performers could be fined and possibly face criminal charges, including imprisonment, if the performance is deemed “lewd” by authorities.

Opponents of the bill argue that it is an infringement on the freedom of expression and would harm the state’s LGBTQ community. The bill will now move to the House for a final vote, and its fate remains uncertain.

Another controversial bill opponents may speak of is the six-week abortion ban bill that was recently passed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

On Monday, Many pro-choice activists gathered in Tallahassee to protest after Democratic lawmakers were arrested for trespassing during a protest against the bill.

