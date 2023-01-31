LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are piecing together clues of a Lauderdale Lakes apartment that went up in flames.

Flames broke out near Northwest 36th Street and 50th Avenue, Monday afternoon.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units were able to make their way into the building to extinguish the blaze.

Officials say there was no one inside the apartment at the time of the fire, but one person and three children were impacted by the fiery incident.

The Red Cross helped provide emergency aid to those affected by the blaze but their condition is unknown.

