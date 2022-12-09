FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Instead of boughs of holly, this crew is stringing bright tinsel and loads of lights on the bow and port side of a yacht. All of this is being done in preparation for this year’s Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade.

“We use LED lights, so we’re talking about thousands of lights because we decorate both sides of the boat,” said Rafael Berthin, who is with Deco Productions.

Deco Productions said it takes months to get ready for Winterfest, between designing and decking out each boat.

This is a yacht named Celsius asking, “What’s Your Vibe?”

“You see it on paper, and then you make it a reality, and the entire team is real excited. That puts us in the holiday spirit,” Berthin said.

This year’s theme is neon nightlife under the sea, so expect bright lights and amazing creations.

“We are so excited this parade’s 51 years is going to be the most magnificent ever produced,” said Lisa Scott-Founds, president and CEO of Winterfest.

Boats begin moving around 6:30 p.m on Saturday to sail out of downtown Fort Lauderdale east along the New River and into the Intracoastal Waterway, following a 12-mile route.

“This boat parade is the largest one-day event in the state of Florida, with more than 1 million viewers. It’s a beautiful spectacle,” said ?

Quite the spectacle, which has been named the “Best Show on H2O.”

You can watch along the route or from Las Olas Promenade Park at 300 Las Olas Circle. Gates open at 4 p.m.

“This is something you don’t want to miss, it’s going to be … on the water,” said ??.

For ticket information, click here.

If you can’t make it this weekend, you have several chances to watch the parade on 7: Saturday, Dec. 17 at 9 p.m., Christmas Day at 11 a.m., and New Year’s Day at 12 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.