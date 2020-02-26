FHP holds news conference on hit-and-run awareness in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Highway Patrol and family members who lost their loved ones to hit-and-run crashes are coming together to help make streets and highways safer.

FHP is hosting news conferences statewide Wednesday in hopes of bringing awareness to hit-and-run collisions.

A family of a hit-and-run victim spoke at a FHP headquarters in Davie about how these types of tragedies affect them.

Two sisters spoke about the pain of losing their brother, Pierre Fortin, to a driver that struck him before fleeing the scene.

“I just feel that whoever did this to him did not give us a chance,” Fortin’s sister Nadine Barreau said. “We are seeking justice for our brother because we still don’t know who did this to him. It’s been devastating for the past four months.”

Fortin was killed on Oct. 31. His family said he died helping a stranger in need on I-95.

His killer is still at large.

“If there’s someone out there who saw this, I’m pleading that you call,” Fortin’s sister Franchesca said.

According to FHP, there are many families throughout the state going through the same pain.

“In 2019, there were more than 105,000 hit and run crashes in Florida,” said FHP Lt. Yanko Reyes.

In more than 200 of those cases, people were killed.

FHP held a news conference urging people who know something about a case to come forward.

“The most important thing a driver can do when they’re involved in a crash is to stay at the scene,” Reyes said.

The FHP gave a warning that consequences for leaving the scene of a crash are always much worse.

“Drivers leaving the scene of a crash with a fatality could be sentenced up to 30 years in prison and fines amounting up to $10,000,” Reyes said.

And that’s just a small price to pay compared to what families like Fortin’s have to go through.

“Think about the families you are affecting forever. We don’t have any closure. We don’t know who caused this,” Barreau said.

If you have information regarding this hit and run and other incidents, you’re urged to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

