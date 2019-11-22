Fatal multi-car crash shuts down Davie Boulevard at I-95

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have shut down a roadway as they investigate a fatal multi-car crash in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the scene along Davie Boulevard and I-95, Friday morning.

7SkyForce HD was above the crash where three seriously damaged vehicles and a body covered with a tarp could be seen.

Traffic is blocked from going east and westbound over the highway.

The southbound I-95 off-ramp is also closed at Davie Boulevard.

However, traffic exiting from northbound I-95 will be allowed to do so.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.