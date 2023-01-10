HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have blocked off Pembroke Road just after the entrance ramp of Interstate 95 heading East.

This closure is due to a police investigation involving a fatal crash.

The Northbound exit ramp to Pembroke Road on I-95 has been shut down due to the incident.

Drivers are being advised to either exit before the closure at Hallandale Beach Boulevard or after the Pembroke Road exit ramp, which would lead you to Hollywood Boulevard.

Southbound exit ramps onto Pembroke Road remain open but drivers are being forced to travel westbound.

