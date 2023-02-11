MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is asking for the public’s help in raising money after a tragedy that has affected their lives.

On Monday, a woman and her child were in a single-car crash in Margate after the driver of a BMW lost control of their car and collided with a tree near the intersection of Rock Island Road and Northwest First Street.

The driver left on foot, leaving the two women and a child behind in the car.

Markya Kyana Hunt, 21, was pronounced dead on the scene. A one-year-old child was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where she sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Another woman involved in the crash was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Broward Health North.

Due to this incident, Hunt’s family need help in raising funds to put their beloved family member to rest.

Hunt’s mother, Natia Johnson started a GoFundMe for anyone who would like to donate to the funeral and memorial arrangements.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Kahlyl Antoine at the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.