FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There are new details in the discovery of a body in a wooded area. The family of a missing woman has gotten the heartbreaking news the body is in fact their loved one.

It was the news no family could bear to hear, that a body found is that of their missing sister, their missing cousin, their missing daughter.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office found a woman’s body in a wooded area Wednesday, during their search for remains in the alleged murder of a City of Fort Lauderdale employee who was reported missing.

Mimose Dulcio had been missing for a week, and a relative says that is the news her family received.

Under arrest Dulcio’s husband, 36-year-old Jose Pacheco. Who had been taken into custody not far from a Northwest Miami-Dade location.

The couple shared a home near Fort Lauderdale, but her sister says the marriage was over.

“I always texts her, everyday I call and text her to check on her because of what she’s currently going through,” said Seminta Dulcio, victim’s sister. “She’s going through a messy divorce.”

A neighbor says she occasionally heard fighting.

“One evening they got in argument and he fired two shots in air,” said Carolyn Reddick. “He seemed hot headed, drive off when they got in their arguments.”

Pacheco was arrested four days after she vanished.

Investigators had combed through their home for hours looking for clues.

“During the investigation, a search warrant was obtained for the couple’s home and shared vehicle, and that’s when detectives say that they obtained evidence, which suggested that the victim was murdered in the home and her body transported in the shared vehicle and disposed off in an unknown location,” said Gerdy St. Louis, BSO’s Public Information Officer.

Deputies have NOT said the body found is that of Dulcio but a relative says it has been confirmed to them and Pacheco is charged with murder.

Pacheco remains behind bars in Miami-Dade County.

BSO told 7News they are still searching for clues and remains an active investigation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.