NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) —The husband of a 39-year-old woman who went missing near Fort Lauderdale has been arrested in connection with her disappearance and alleged murder.

Thirty-six-year-old Jose Luis Pacheco was arrested in Hialeah Monday evening by detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office VIPER Unit, along with Miami-Dade Police investigators.

7News cameras on Tuesday captured BSO detectives along with K-9 units at the couple’s home off Northwest 30th Avenue.

Investigators said Mimose Dulcio went missing on Saturday, after she was last seen last Thursday, around 5 p.m., at her residence in unincorporated Broward.

Detectives met with Pacheco who stated he had not seen or heard from Dulcio for several days.

“During the investigation, a search warrant was obtained for the couple’s home and shared vehicle,” said BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis, “and that’s when detectives say that they obtained evidence, which suggests that the victim was murdered in the home, her body transported in the shared vehicle and disposed of in an unknown location.”

Dulcio’s family members said she and Pacheco were in the process of getting a divorce that they described as messy.

After they reported her missing, loved ones said they feared for her safety at the hands of her husband. Now that nightmare appears to have become a reality.

“I don’t take these words lightly: I’m going to call him a monster,” said Seminta Dulcio, the victim’s sister.

As of Tuesday afternoon, detectives said they have not located Dulcio’s body.

Dulcio worked for Fort Lauderdale’s Development Services Department. A spokesperson issued a statement that reads, “The City of Fort Lauderdale is deeply saddened by the tragic death of our employee Mimose Dulcio as confirmed by the Broward Sheriff’s Office. As this is a difficult time for our staff, we have closed our Development Services Department offices early today, where Mimose was a valued member of the team. This opportunity allows her fellow employees to have the time and assistance they need to grieve. Her colleagues remember Mimose for her bright smile and dedication to her work. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time.”

Pacheco is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade. He has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

