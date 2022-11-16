NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has found a woman’s body in a wooded area during their search for remains in the alleged murder of a City of Fort Lauderdale employee who was reported missing. However, they have yet to confirm the body is that of the missing victim.

BSO confirmed Wednesday afternoon that their search turned up the body of a woman in the area of Northwest 204th Street and 53rd Court in Northwest Miami-Dade. They are now working to make a positive identification.

Earlier in the day, the husband accused of murdering his wife made an appearance in court.

“The warrant was issued on Nov. 14, and the charge is second-degree murder,” said a judge.

No bond was set for 36-year-old Jose Pacheco, as he faced a judge, Wednesday morning.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office, along with Miami-Dade Police, arrested him on Monday in Hialeah in connection with the disappearance and murder of his wife Mimose Dulcio, a City of Fort Lauderdale employee.

He will eventually be extradited to Broward County.

“Broward County has up to 15 days to come pick you up,” the judge said.

Pacheco’s arrest affidavit was released, which stated he believed Mimose was cheating on him.

Dulcio’s sister, Seminta Dulcio, explained that the two were going through a nasty divorce.

Wednesday afternoon, 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a BSO helicopter and drone, along with deputies, searched for a high grass brush in the area of U.S. 27, from the Turnpike in Miami-Dade, all the way up Broward.

“I don’t take these words lightly, I’m gonna call him a monster. A monster,” Seminta said in a Monday news conference.

Dulcio was last seen Thursday night and was reported missing on Saturday.

When her family spoke with Pacheco, he said he had not seen her for days.

“He answered the door and said Mimi is not home. I don’t know about now, I can’t account for who has heard from him now, but he wasn’t here when we were all looking for her,” her sister said.

Police quickly got to work trying to track her down before making a grim discovery in the couple’s home.

“During the investigation, a search warrant was obtained for the couple’s home and shared vehicle, and that’s when detectives say that they obtained evidence, which suggested that the victim was murdered in the home and her body transported in the shared vehicle and deposed off in an unknown location,” said Gerdy St. Louis, BSO’s Public Information Officer.

Police have not yet told 7News what kind of evidence they found inside the home or car, but Dulcio’s family said when they stopped by the house, they found her phones.

“They’re broken, bent and they’re shattered, and that’s not like her to leave any of her devices because of what she was currently going through,” Seminta said. “Her phones go with her everywhere.”

Detectives were still at the couple’s home Tuesday processing a crime scene all while still looking for Dulcio’s body.

