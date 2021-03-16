Fake Uber driver accused of raping woman in Fort Lauderdale bonds out of jail

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has bonded out of jail just four days after he was accused of attacking a woman while pretending to be an Uber driver.

The woman thought she was in an Uber, but she was actually being driven by a stranger.

Soon after, police said she became the victim of an alarming attack.

Shapsly Silencieux walked out of jail Tuesday morning after police said he sexually assaulted the 18-year-old tourist visiting from Alabama.

According to the woman’s statement, she was leaving a Fort Lauderdale bar Friday night and requested an Uber to take her back to where she was staying in Bal Harbor.

That’s when a car matching the description of her Uber pulled up.

“She walks up to the vehicle, says to the driver, ‘Are you my Uber?’ He says yes; she gets into the vehicle,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Sgt. Deanna Greenlaw.

Police said once she realized something wasn’t right, Silencieux took the woman to his apartment where he attacked her.

“This victim knew that something was wrong. She attempted everything in her power to prevent the suspect from doing what he did,” Greenlaw said.

Outside of the jail, Silencieux claims that’s not what happened.

“She’s wrong. That is not true,” he said.

But he had nothing else to say.

Uber has confirmed Silencieux is a driver for the company, but told 7 News this trip did not take place on the Uber app and his access has since been removed.

