SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Sunrise Police officer accused of child pornography charges is now under investigation following reports of his presence at a party where children were present.

Former Sunrise Police Officer Carl Haller, who was subject to restrictions, including no contact with minors and no internet usage, left Broward County Jail in late February after posting bond. He declined to comment on the matter.

The 39-year-old ex-member of the SWAT team had been charged with viewing child sexual conduct, possessing child pornography on a computer, and tampering with evidence.

Haller was terminated by Sunrise Police last Thursday. However, the following day, he was seen attending a Fraternal Order of Police event aimed at supporting a Sunrise officer facing a health crisis.

Confirming his presence, three officials from the city of Sunrise verified the authenticity of a photograph featuring Haller.

The event took place at City Commissioner Joseph A. Scuotto’s pizza restaurant and was promoted as an all-ages gathering. It featured a DJ, music, raffles, carnival games and a dunk tank. Children aged 12 and under were granted free admission, as indicated by images shared online.

An investigation is currently underway to determine whether Haller violated the conditions of his bond, which explicitly forbade contact with minors.

“We received an inquiry and we responded to it. We are working In conjunction with the Broward State Attorney’s Office,” said Sunrise Police Sgt. Luis Fernandez. “It’s hard to gauge the attendance of the crowd, especially when open to the public. I couldn’t comment on his judgment or lack thereof. I couldn’t comment on it.”

There is no evidence to suggest that Haller interacted with any children at the event, while the investigation remains ongoing.

7News attempted to contact Haller’s attorney but has not received a response as of Wednesday.

