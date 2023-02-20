SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida officer has been released from behind bars, but he’s not free from trouble.

Thirty-nine-year-old Carl Haller had nothing to say as he left the Broward County Jail, Monday afternoon.

The suspended Sunrise Police officer wore sunglasses, a face mask and a hoodie as he bounded down the stairs.

It appears he wore the same hoodie he had on when he was arrested and brought to the jail on Saturday.

“I’m going to find probable cause,” said the judge.

Haller spent his Sunday facing a judge before posting his $10,000 bond.

He’ll return home with some restrictions.

“This will be no contact with minors I’m finding that,” said the judge.

Sunrise Police released this statement after his arrest, “We want to assure the community that swift action has been taken … The actions demonstrated by Haller do not reflect the character and professionalism that is expected of the men and women of this agency.”

There are now serious felony charges against a man who swore to protect. He’s expected back in court soon.

