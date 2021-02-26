EB Griffin Road reopens after tractor-trailer overturns near Turnpike in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Eastbound lanes of Griffin Road have reopened hours after a tractor-trailer overturned near the Florida Turnpike in Davie, causing traffic delays.

Davie Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Griffin Road near the Turnpike, Friday afternoon.

The truck was carrying a large concrete pole when it rolled over.

No injuries were reported.

Griffin Road was partially shut down eastbound at the Turnpike, with traffic getting by on one lane.

It reopened to traffic at around 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.