FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver slammed into the back of a school bus in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 21st Avenue and Sixth Street, near Interstate 95, Thursday afternoon.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene as police cruisers surrounded the vehicles involved in the crash.

No injuries were reported.

