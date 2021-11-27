HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver slammed into the back of a Hollywood Police cruiser.

The crash happened near Northwest 21st Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard, near Dolce Lounge and Bar, early Friday morning.

Cameras captured a man wearing a neck brace being treated by fire rescue crews.

As of Friday night, it remains unclear whether or not the officer suffered any injuries.

